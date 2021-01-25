 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Rose to unveil debut solo song in upcoming online concert

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 10:26       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 10:26
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK member Rose. (YG Entertainment)
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK member Rose. (YG Entertainment)
Fans looking forward to the solo debuts of BLACKPINK members Rose and Lisa can get a glimpse of Rose's solo material in the quartet's online concert this weekend.

Rose is set to perform her first solo song during BLACKPINK's online concert "The Show" scheduled for Sunday, YG Entertainment said Monday, adding the singer wanted to first share the song with her fans on stage.

The agency said it plans to officially announce Rose's solo debut schedule soon as post-production for her music video is complete. Shooting for the music video wrapped up in mid-January, it added.

While much is not known about Rose's first solo material, YG said the song captures the "sweet yet soulful vocal" of the group's main vocalist, hinting that it will be "surely different from BLACKPINK's usual musical style."

With the debut, Rose is expected to be the second BLACKPINK member to release solo material. Jennie was the first member to go solo with her debut solo track "SOLO," released in November 2018. The song has earned over 600 million views on YouTube. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114