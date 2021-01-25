BLACKPINK's Rose to unveil debut solo song in upcoming online concert

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK member Rose. (YG Entertainment)

Fans looking forward to the solo debuts of BLACKPINK members Rose and Lisa can get a glimpse of Rose's solo material in the quartet's online concert this weekend.



Rose is set to perform her first solo song during BLACKPINK's online concert "The Show" scheduled for Sunday, YG Entertainment said Monday, adding the singer wanted to first share the song with her fans on stage.



The agency said it plans to officially announce Rose's solo debut schedule soon as post-production for her music video is complete. Shooting for the music video wrapped up in mid-January, it added.



While much is not known about Rose's first solo material, YG said the song captures the "sweet yet soulful vocal" of the group's main vocalist, hinting that it will be "surely different from BLACKPINK's usual musical style."



With the debut, Rose is expected to be the second BLACKPINK member to release solo material. Jennie was the first member to go solo with her debut solo track "SOLO," released in November 2018. The song has earned over 600 million views on YouTube. (Yonhap)