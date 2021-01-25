 Back To Top
National

NK propaganda outlet mentions Biden's election for first time

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:51       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:51
US President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office as he signs a series of orders at the White House in Washington, after being sworn in at the US Capitol last Wednesday. (AFP-Yonhap)
A North Korean propaganda media outlet has mentioned Joe Biden's election as US president for the first time over the weekend, though official state media have stayed mum on his administration.

DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the mention of Biden on Saturday, citing a report from Jaju Sibo, a pro-unification online media outlet in South Korea.

"The US Congress failed to declare Biden as the president on this day and had to confirm Biden as the winner the following day," DPRK Today said, referring to the insurrection at the Capitol on the day Congress was set to certify Biden as the new president.

This marks the first time a North Korean media outlet has mentioned Biden's victory since he won the US presidential election on Nov. 7 (Washington time).

North Korean media outlets had remained mum on the issue even when its closest ally Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to Biden on Nov. 25.

State media outlets, including the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), remain silent on Biden's inauguration as of Monday.

North Korean state media in the past have reported on the US election results within a month.

The North's fastest response came in 2008, when the Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported on Barack Obama's election two days after his victory, reacting positively to his win over Republican candidate John McCain.

In 2012, the North reported on Obama's reelection in a commentary article in its official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, four days later.

When Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the North reported it on the Rodong Sinmun, two days later but referred to him as the leader of the new administration without mentioning his name. His name was mentioned in the paper over a week later.

Pyongyang appears to be cautiously watching the US election without releasing any media reports, as Biden was sworn in as president amid a rocky power transition and since leader Kim Jong-un has maintained a close relationship with Trump through three historic meetings. (Yonhap)
