 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon's approval rating jumps to 43% after New Year's address: Realmeter

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:39
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to over 40 percent, driven mainly by his New Year's address, Realmeter said Monday.

In the tracking poll of 2,510 voters nationwide from last Monday to Friday, Moon's job approval rating rose 5.1 percentage points to 43.0 percent.

It marks the first time that the rating has topped 40 percent in eight weeks in the Seoul-based pollster's survey. Moon's approval had been on the decline since recording 43.8 percent in the fourth week of November.

A Realmeter official cited Moon's press conference held a week earlier, in which he answered a string of questions on high-profile pending issues, including whether to grant special pardons to two of his predecessors -- Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, as a possible reason for the rebound.

Moon said it is not an appropriate time yet to discuss the matter, effectively putting an end to media speculation and political disputes that had been rampant for a few weeks.

The proportion of respondents critical of his presidency fell 4.4 percentage points to 53.2 percent, according to Realmeter. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.

Public support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) gained 1.9 percentage points to 32.8 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) dipped 3.3 percentage points to 28.6 percent. It is the first time that the DP's rating has exceeded the PPP's in eight weeks.

The poll results came as the rival parties faced uphill by-election battles for the mayoralties of Seoul and Busan, the two biggest cities of South Korea, slated for April 7. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114