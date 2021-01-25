 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea completes development of wheel-type command post for military

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:26       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 09:26
This undated photo, provided by the arms procurement agency on Monday, shows a command post vehicle. The agency said the vehicle's development, which began in 2017, was completed earlier in the month. (Arms Procurement Agency)
This undated photo, provided by the arms procurement agency on Monday, shows a command post vehicle. The agency said the vehicle's development, which began in 2017, was completed earlier in the month. (Arms Procurement Agency)
South Korea has completed the development of a command post vehicle to replace makeshift tent type posts for front-line infantry units, the arms procurement agency said Monday.

The new wheel type vehicle allows commanders to lead combats while moving around and is equipped with devices to defend against enemy's chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) attacks, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Hyundai Rotem Co. had led the development since 2017, using mostly local parts.

"With the success of the development of a wheel-type command post vehicle, infantry units' maneuverability and survivability will be greatly improved," an agency official said.

The agency plans to sign a contract for its production in 2022. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114