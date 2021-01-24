Mayfield Hotel Seoul offers ‘Wellness Forest’ package

Mayfield Hotel Seoul (Mayfield Hotel Seoul)



The five-star Mayfield Hotel Seoul, located in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, is offering the Wellness Forest package for those looking to refresh, relax and recover.



The package, available until mid-December, offers a one-night stay in a superior room and a variety of programs to help guests heal both body and mind.



Breakfast that includes rocket juice, eggs and croissant is offered as room service, as well as a dinner at one of the hotel’s restaurants, Bongraeheon or La Festa. Complimentary tea is also offered at the hotel lounge.



Wellness Forest Package (Mayfield Hotel Seoul)