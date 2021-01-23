S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rose back to above 400 on Saturday, health authorities said.The country added 431 more COVID-19 cases, including 403 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,692, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).The number of new infections was tallied at 404 on Wednesday and 401 the following day. It then fell to 346 on Friday in the midst of weeks of toughened social distancing restrictions.Seoul and Gyeonggi Province had 127 and 117 cases, respectively, with 33 reported in Busan and 32 in South Gyeongsang Province.Nine additional coronavirus deaths were reported to bring the death toll to 1,337. The fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.The authorities conducted a total of 47,484 coronavirus tests Friday, 2,866 more than the previous day, it added.An additional 629 patients were released from coronavirus treatment, and 297 others still have serious symptoms, the agency said. (Yonhap)