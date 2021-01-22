 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms another case of highly pathogenic bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 21:50       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 21:50
Officials cull chicken at a poultry farm in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Jan. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)
Officials cull chicken at a poultry farm in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Jan. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea confirmed another case of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry Firday, raising the total caseload to 69.

The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI) came from an egg farm in Icheon, just south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

All poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of the infected farm were culled, officials said. The farm was raising 478,000 chickens.

The country has discovered 69 cases of highly contagious bird flu since late November, when it reported the first such case in nearly three years. 
(Yonhap)
