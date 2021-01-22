 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Rocker Jeon In-kwon faces police investigation over neighbor dispute

Korean rock legend allegedly threw a roof tile at his neighbor’s front door, reports say

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 15:19
(Yoon Byung-chan and Han Yoo-jin / The Korea Herald)
Korean rock icon Jeon In-kwon is facing a police investigation over a dispute with his neighbor, multiple media reported Friday.

Seoul’s Jongno Police Station called in the legendary rocker on Wednesday over property damage allegations, according to reports. Jeon allegedly threw a roof tile at his neighbor’s front door in September.

The rocker had gotten into a dispute with his neighbor, claiming that the neighbor re-constructed their house to raise the height of the roof by one meter and the neighbor’s heightened house marred the view from Jeon’s place, according to reports.

Jeon partially denied the allegations during the police investigation, reports said, and told the police that he remembers throwing a rock at his neighbor’s house, but not a roof tile.

The police plan to carry on the investigation by finding evidence or witnesses, reports said

Jeon said he has not settled with the neighbor and plans to file a complaint against them, local entertainment media Starnews reported.

The 66-year-old Jeon is the former front man of rock band Deulgukhwa.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
