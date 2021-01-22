SFS appoints Tom Alexander as new assistant head of school

Tom Alexander (Seoul Foreign School)
The Seoul Foreign School has appointed a financial expert in the education sector as its new assistant head of school - finance and operations, the school announced Sunday.
Tom Alexander assumed the position this month after serving in various financial positions for independent schools across several major metropolitan areas. SFS is an international independent school in Seoul with more than 1,450 students aged 2 to 18.
Alexander’s 35 years of financial experience, 17 years of them being at independent schools, made him the ideal candidate for the role, the SFS said.
“Tom inspired us with his deep understanding of finance and operations in the independent and international school setting,” said the school’s head Colm Flanagan.
Born in India, Alexander had worked as a financial consultant for Independent Educational Services, a non-profit organization serving independent schools, and was also previously employed at the Latin School of Chicago and Washington International School in Washington, DC.
“I am pleased that SFS uses a mission-driven approach to decision making,” Alexander said. “I am looking forward to working with all constituencies of the school.”
Alexander said he felt a “strong sense of community” at SFS and is excited to explore the people and culture of the school and greater Korea.
“Building trust with the Board of Governors, parents, students, faculty and staff, is imperative,” he added. “These relationships will be an integral part of the continued growth and success of the school.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)