World

Ex-ambassador to S. Korea Sung Kim appointed acting assistant secretary of state

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 14:21       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 14:21

Former US ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim (Yonhap)
Former US ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim (Yonhap)
Former US ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim has been appointed acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

The Korea American diplomat was appointed to the post as of Wednesday, according to information available on the website of the State Department.

Up until then, Kim had served as the US ambassador to Indonesia.

Still, it was not clear whether Kim would be formally nominated to become the assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, which requires Senate approval, or if he is temporarily filling the post vacated by David Stilwell, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Resignations from all political appointees of the former president became effective as of noon on Wednesday when Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Daniel Smith, director of the Foreign Service Institute, was appointed acting secretary of state, replacing Mike Pompeo. Smith is set to serve only until Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate confirmation hearing for Blinken was held Wednesday. (Yonhap)

