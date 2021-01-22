 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung stands to benefit from Intel’s chip outsourcing plan

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 12:56       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 13:00
(Intel)
(Intel)
Samsung Electronics stands to benefit from US tech giant Intel’s chip outsourcing plan, industry sources said Friday.

Intel’s incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger said during an earnings call Thursday that the company is likely to increase use of outside chip factories “for certain technologies and products.”

The CEO’s remarks came after a news report that Samsung had bagged an order to produce Intel’s Southbridge chipset, one of two controlling chips in the core logic chipset on a personal computer motherboard.

Samsung is likely to produce them at its foundry plant in Austin, Texas, which has a line equipped with 14-nanomter process technology, the report by SemiAccurate said. It said the order volume would be equivalent to 15,000 wafers per month.

There were speculations that Samsung would expand the Austin plant as the Korean tech giant had increased its purchase of new land there.

Intel’s outsourcing scheme appears to include Samsung’s rival, TSMC, as well. Other reports suggested that the Taiwanese company’s 7-nm process node will produce Intel’s graphics units.

The reported deal, if true, would raise the likelihood of Samsung getting additional orders from Intel, market watchers say.

“It could be the beginning of cooperation between Samsung and Intel,” said Kim Seon-woo, analyst at Meritz Securities. “If Samsung ramps up its Austin plant with 5-nm process, it could win high-value added chipset orders.” 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114