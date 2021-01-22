 Back To Top
National

Navy's sea salvage unit conducts annual wintertime training

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 10:00

In this photo, provided by the Navy on Friday, members of the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conduct annual wintertime training at the southern port of Jinhae. The three-day exercise kicked off on Wednesday. (Republic of Korea Navy)
In this photo, provided by the Navy on Friday, members of the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit conduct annual wintertime training at the southern port of Jinhae. The three-day exercise kicked off on Wednesday. (Republic of Korea Navy)
The Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit has kicked off its annual wintertime training as part of efforts to maintain full operational readiness, the military said Friday.

Around 50 members of the special unit launched the three-day training at the southern port of Jinhae on Wednesday, which includes drills to hone skills for underwater search operations and rubber boat pedaling, according to the Navy.

"With antivirus measures in place, we conducted the training to cultivate our service members' physical and mental capabilities to carry out rescue operations under any circumstances," it said in a release. (Yonhap)

