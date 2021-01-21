 Back To Top
National

Ex-short track coach sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison for sexual assault of athlete

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 16:26       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 16:26
This file photo from Jan. 23, 2019, shows former national short track speed skating team coach Cho Jae-beom leaving a court in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo from Jan. 23, 2019, shows former national short track speed skating team coach Cho Jae-beom leaving a court in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
A former national short track speed skating coach was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee.

The Suwon District Court convicted Cho Jae-beom of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles against Sexual Abuse, saying his act is highly condemnable. Cho is accused of assaulting Shim for about three years until a few months before the country hosted the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The court also ordered him to complete 200 hours of sexual offender treatment while banning him from working with children, youths and disabled people for seven years.

Suwon is located about 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

Cho was indicted in 2019 for allegations of sexually assaulting Shim on 30 different occasions at the Taereung National Training Center in northeastern Seoul, an ice rink at Korea National Sport University in southeastern Seoul, and five other places from August 2014 to December 2017. Shim, one of the country's most prominent winter sports athletes, was only 17 years old when she first became Cho's apparent victim.

In previous hearings, Cho denied the allegation and only admitted to verbal and physical abuse against Shim, which he claimed was intended for "discipline."

"The accused committed sexual assault by force, repeatedly using the victim's inability to protest against her speed skating coach for the national team," the court said, adding that he did not take any measures to get her forgiveness. (Yonhap)
