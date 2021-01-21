Social distancing likely to persist through the year, says health minister

Social distancing will likely be necessary for the rest of the year, the Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said Thursday.
“Even if we achieve a 70 percent herd immunity, social distancing and other public health measures will be put in place for a while,” he said.
The minister said the government aimed to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to at least 70 percent of the population by November, so that the spread can be minimized before winter starts.
People will not be given the option to choose which vaccine they will receive, he said, to “reduce public confusion.”
“Instead the government will closely monitor all the possible side effects that may arise over the vaccination process,” he said.
As for the order of priority in the vaccination program, he said the government planned to announce the details by end of this month.
Those on the priority list will include older adults aged 65 or above, people with medical conditions and essential workers including health care professionals, according to the previous government announcement.
In Korea, the vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin February or early March, he said, adding an antibody drug is also set to be approved conditionally sometime next month. “2021 will be a year of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments,” he said.
The minister recognized that so far social distancing campaign in Korea has been largely voluntary and businesses went uncompensated.
“Now that it’s been over a year, it’s time to consider how to support those who have not been able to operate their businesses to full capacity because they have been following the government regulations,” he said.
Before another surge in infections, the government will come up with ways to prevent the kind of shortages in hospital beds seen over the year, he said.
At one point in December, 595 patients in Seoul were waiting at home for a hospital bed to open up after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Between December and mid-January, at least 11 patients died while waiting for treatment for at least more than a day.
Korea confirmed 401 more cases of COVID-19 -- 380 locally transmitted and 21 imported -- on Thursday. The cumulative tally of official cases stands at 73,918.
Currently there are 11,756 patients with active infections, of whom 317 are severely or critically sick. Sixteen more people died. The death toll is now at 1,316.
