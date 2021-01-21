[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

InterContinental presents ‘Holiday To-Go’ for Lunar New Year



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering pre-orders for their “Lunar New Year Special Grab & Go” lunchboxes and “Chef Special Premium Ceremonial Table for Ancestors,” that features holiday dishes prepared by Korean chefs.



The single-serving lunchboxes will be available for pick-up via drive-thrus for 39,000 won for the week of Feb. 8-14, and can be pre-ordered on Naver or by phone.



The premium ceremonial table to-go set, featuring beef radish broth, jeok (meat and fish), thin beef slices and sea bream fillets coated in batter then pan grilled will be delivered directly to customers by hotel staff for the price of 790,000 won. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.



For more information and reservation, call Grand Kitchen at (02) 559-7575.







JW Marriot serves ‘JW Premium Holiday To-Go’



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents “JW Holiday To-Go,” featuring premium traditional cuisine and delivered ritual food offerings until Feb. 14.



Both “JW Holiday To-Go” and its premium counterpart are comprised of eight to nine dishes.



For ”JW Premium Holiday To-Go,“ bulgogi, galbijjim and japchae are made with Korean beef. Handmade yakgwa and persimmon punch are also included.



The packages, at 400,000 won and 220,000 won respectively, are offered at a 10 percent discount until Jan. 27. Orders must be placed at least three days in advance.



For more information and reservation, call Tavolo 24 (02) 2276-3320 or 3322.







Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents strawberry afternoon tea set



The Lounge, a Korean tea house on the 24th floor at the Park Hyatt Seoul, presents Strawberry Afternoon Tea, a creative celebration of the return of the strawberry season.



Inspired menu highlights include a range of strawberry-themed delights, from chocolate cups to yogurt mousse, while strawberry jewelry in an elegant jewelry case, a favorite item of 2020, returns for another year. The afternoon tea features a selection of teas, coffees and sparkling rose wine.



The tea set is available from noon until 5:30 p.m. daily, until March 14 at 55,000 won per person, with each sitting lasting two hours.



For more information and reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.







Seoul Dragon City offers strawberry promotion



Hotelplex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul, offers a strawberry dessert promotion at its restaurants the 26 and King’s Vacation.



At the 26 at Novotel Suite Ambassador, a strawberry dessert buffet called Strawberry Studio is offered until April 25. Seventeen different strawberry desserts are available along with strawberry drinks, cream cheese salads and more.



Strawberry Studio is available on weekends and holidays from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 60,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children.



Lounge bar King’s Vacation offers a strawberry promotion with unlimited sparkling wine and strawberry buffet. The promotion is available Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 69,000 won.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers up to 25% off daily room rate



World of Hyatt members save up to 25 percent off the daily room rate and non-members save up to 20 percent on Andaz Seoul Gangnam rooms and suites (hospitality suites excluded).



All rooms and suites are furnished with 55- to 65-inch TVs and a complimentary minibar (alcohol excluded), while deluxe rooms are furnished with Carrier Air purifiers that suppress 99.99 percent of airborne viruses.



Guests also have complimentary access to the indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Operation of facilities is subject to government guidelines.



The promotion starts at 247,000 won, exclusive of a 10 percent tax.



Reservations can be made at andazseoulgangnam.com or (02) 2193-7000.