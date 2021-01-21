 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

FM nominee Chung says he feels sense of 'immense responsibility' amid diplomatic challenges

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 11:45       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 11:45
Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-young speaks to the press as he appears at a Seoul office to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-young speaks to the press as he appears at a Seoul office to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-young said Thursday that he felt a sense of "immense responsibility" amid "difficult" diplomatic environments, as he faces the North Korean nuclear quandary and other policy challenges if appointed.

President Moon Jae-in designated Chung, the former director of the National Security Office, as new foreign minister on Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to tighten up cooperation with the new US government of Joe Biden to resume stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.

"I believe it is the last opportunity for me to serve for the nation," Chung told reporters as he appeared at an office in Seoul to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"Personally, it is an honor, but I feel a sense of immense responsibility because of our difficult diplomatic environments," he added.

If he is officially appointed, he would confront an array of daunting tasks, including cementing cooperation with Washington to bring the North back to dialogue, addressing spats with Japan over trade and wartime history and navigating the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114