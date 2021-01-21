 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Coway’s air purifier wins accolades at CES

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 14:02       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 14:02
2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree 'Coway AP-1019D' (Coway)
2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree 'Coway AP-1019D' (Coway)
For a sixth year in a row, Coway has won honors at this year’s CES technology show, the company said Thursday.

The South Korean firm’s air purifier AP-1019D has been recognized for its innovative technology and design at the CES Innovation Awards.

Sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the CES, the awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.

Coway has received the honor in the home appliance category every year since 2016, when it took part in the world’s largest tech show for the first time, for an outstanding water purifier, clothing care system and more.

The Coway AP-1019D, this year’s winner, empowers consumers by letting them choose from four customized air filters -- a fine dust filter, a yellow dust filter, a formaldehyde filter and a deodorizing filter.

The product also stands out aesthetically with its fabric and wood-like materials. Its proportions and height best suit the consumers’ lifestyle, the company said.

“The CES Innovation Awards acknowledge the most innovative technology and we are honored to be the honoree for six consecutive years,” said Hyun Joo Song, head of product innovation at Coway.

“Coway will continue bringing a meaningful experience for our consumers with our products, and will strengthen global competitiveness.”

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114