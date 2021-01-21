Coway’s air purifier wins accolades at CES

2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree 'Coway AP-1019D' (Coway)
For a sixth year in a row, Coway has won honors at this year’s CES technology show, the company said Thursday.
The South Korean firm’s air purifier AP-1019D has been recognized for its innovative technology and design at the CES Innovation Awards.
Sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of the CES, the awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.
Coway has received the honor in the home appliance category every year since 2016, when it took part in the world’s largest tech show for the first time, for an outstanding water purifier, clothing care system and more.
The Coway AP-1019D, this year’s winner, empowers consumers by letting them choose from four customized air filters -- a fine dust filter, a yellow dust filter, a formaldehyde filter and a deodorizing filter.
The product also stands out aesthetically with its fabric and wood-like materials. Its proportions and height best suit the consumers’ lifestyle, the company said.
“The CES Innovation Awards acknowledge the most innovative technology and we are honored to be the honoree for six consecutive years,” said Hyun Joo Song, head of product innovation at Coway.
“Coway will continue bringing a meaningful experience for our consumers with our products, and will strengthen global competitiveness.”
By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)