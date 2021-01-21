S. Korea culls 19.9m poultry, raises guard against bird flu

Shoppers pick eggs at a supermarket in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has completed culling 19.9 million poultry since late November as the country continues to raise its guard against highly pathogenic bird flu.



The figures include 16.4 million chickens and 1.73 million ducks, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



The total caseload of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza traced to farms reached 68 as of Thursday.



The latest confirmed case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from an egg farm in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of Seoul, the previous day. (Yonhap)