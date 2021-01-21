[Eye Plus] Sea of light

The Mapo Oil Depot, located near the World Cup Park in Mapo, western Seoul, was once a level-one security facility that was off limits to the public for almost 40 years. The facility has recently been refurbished as a cultural space for citizens.





A lantern exhibition, titled “Sea of Light,” is currently running at the once abandoned oil tank, offering a cultural experience for those who are feeling exhausted amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.





The exhibition hall features a range of sea creatures, including a large turtle and a sea lion swimming through a school of tiny sardines. They are all lanterns made of hanji, or mulberry paper.





Going up the stairs amid a school of fish swirling around, there are more illuminated sculptures like cats and pigeons playing on the grass. A giant rainbow-colored whale, a symbol of dreams, swims high in the sky. You can also take a rest on a cute glowing tree stump.





The exhibition runs through Feb. 21 and admission is free.



More information can be found at the website parks.seoul.go.kr/template/sub/culturetank.do



Photos by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Lee Ji-yoon