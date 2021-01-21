 Back To Top
National

Moon sends congrats message to Biden, says alliance to grow stronger

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 08:05       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 08:05
An image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and new US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as US president Thursday, saying the Seoul-Washington alliance will grow even stronger via cooperation on various pending issues.

"@JoeBiden, congratulations on your inauguration. America is back. America's new beginning will make democracy even greater," Moon wrote on his Twitter account. "Together with the Korean people, I stand by your journey toward 'America United,'"

As an ally, Moon added, "We will continue to cooperate with the US to keep the Korean Peninsula and the region peaceful and prosperous."

He also wrote he believes the alliance will "grow even stronger through our coordination in addressing global issues in such areas as public health, security, the economy, and climate change."

"The US will surely succeed in building back better, and the world will be amazed," Moon noted, affirming that South Korea will "walk along with the new Biden administration from the start. We go together!" (Yonhap)
