Veggie restaurant guide released on Seoul City website

(123rf)



The Seoul city government released a list of restaurants, cafes and bakeries in the country’s capital offering vegetarian or vegan options, making it easy for users to search for one in their own neighborhood.



A total of 948 restaurants -- 368 independent restaurants and 580 franchise chains -- were introduced, including vegetarian-only restaurants as well as others with vegetarian options.



A click on a district on the map of Seoul will bring up a list of places in the district serving plant-based food options along with their menus, addresses and contact information.



Users can check whether a restaurant’s dishes are suitable for vegans, lacto-vegetarians, ovo-vegetarians or pesco-vegetarians, based on definitions from the International Vegetarian Union.





(Seoul Metropolitan Government)