 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

State-run Youth Startup Academy set to recruit record-high number of students

Branches across the country to accept applications until Feb. 8

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 20, 2021 - 15:58       Updated : Jan 20, 2021 - 16:00
(123rf)
(123rf)
The state-run Youth Startup Academy has recruited 1,065 students so far, already a record-high number, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said Monday.

Established in 2011, the Youth Startup Academy has so far fostered 4,798 young entrepreneurs and created 13,718 jobs while generating 4.78 trillion won ($4.35 billion) in cumulative sales from startups that began with its support.

South Korea’s leading fintech unicorn Viva Republica’s Toss and one of the country’s most popular real estate apps, Zigbang, graduated from the Youth Startup Academy.

With the addition of its new branch in Sejong, the academy will accept young innovators at 18 locations across the country this year. The Youth Startup Academy has branches in Seoul, Paju, Incheon, Ansan, Wonju, Cheonan, Cheongju, Sejong, Daejeon, Gwangju, Jeonju, Naju, Jeju, Gyeongsan, Daegu, Ulsan, Busan and Changwon.

Applicants must be under 40 and represent a business that started operating less than three years ago.

The Youth Startup Academy will provide various forms of support for the entrepreneurs it accepts, including office space, education, financial aid of up to 1 billion won, and the infrastructure needed to produce prototypes.

Applications can be made through the government’s startup website (www.k-startup.go.kr), and recruitment is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114