Korea eyes Novavax deal for 20 million people: Moon

South Korea may be able to secure additional vaccines for 20 million people from US drug maker Novavax, President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.
The deal is still under negotiation, Moon said, while earlier Korean media reports suggested only being able to cover 10 million people.
Counting in the Novavax doses, Korea would potentially have enough vaccines to cover 76 million people -- far surpassing the nation’s population of 51 million.
Moon made the remarks during his visit to the SK Bioscience factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. SK Bioscience is the Korean vaccine company currently contracted to produce Novavax’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373.
“Starting February, the prioritized cohort will receive vaccination,” Moon said, “By November at the latest we will have formed herd immunity.”
The Korean government said earlier that the state will offer compensation to those who experience vaccine side effects, and that foreign residents in Korea will equally receive free vaccination.
“Should COVID-19 persist for long-term, domestic development of vaccines is of utmost importance for stable vaccination and state autonomy,” Moon said.
“As SK Bioscience perseveres for its own researches, Korea will be able to inoculate with homegrown vaccines starting 2022,” the President added.
NVX-CoV2373 is made from a stabilized form of the coronavirus spike protein using Novavax’s recombinant protein nanoparticle technology. The purified protein antigens in the vaccine cannot replicate and cannot cause COVID-19, according to the company.
The vaccine can be stored and handled at room temperatures between 1 to 8 degrees Celsius.
Novavax is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine in the US.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)