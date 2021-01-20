 Back To Top
Business

#eBay Korea appoints new CEO amid speculation of Korean unit sale

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jan 20, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Jan 20, 2021 - 15:27
eBay Korea appoints new CEO amid speculation of Korean unit sale

By Yim Hyun-su

EBay Korea appointed Chun Hang-i as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, amid growing speculation the US e-commerce firm is poised to sell its business interests in South Korea.
EBay Korea owns major e-commerce giants in Korea including Gmarket, Auction and G9, which boast a combined market share of 12-14 percent, based on analysis of data from Statistics Korea in 2019.
Chun, who previously led the Japanese unit of eBay, will take on the role previously served by outgoing CEO Byun Kwang-yun from Thursday.
The leadership shakeup comes a day after the online retail giant announced it is looking at “alternatives for its Korea business.”
In a statement Wednesday, eBay said it has “initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its Korea business” and is “considering options that would maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business.”
The company, however, refrained from making further public announcements regarding the strategic review “unless and until the board has approved a course of action requiring disclosure.”
One eBay Korea official said the local unit was told that news related to its Korean business was on its way Saturday, before Wednesday’s announcement.
“Based on the statement, there seems to be a will to sell,” the official added.
In 2019, the Korean unit racked up over 1.95 trillion won in sales, which it said was a record-breaking performance for an open market business.
Its operating profit during the same period jumped 27 percent from one year ago to 61.5 billion won, managing to stay in the black for 15 consecutive years.
But the company has also faced growing competition from the likes of Coupang and Naver Shopping in recent years.
The newly appointed 50-year-old chief executive joined eBay Korea in 2003 and became sales director in 2016 before being appointed as the head of eBay Japan. He has been credited for “doubling the unit’s performance within two years,” the company said.
His predecessor Byun joined the company in 2000 before being appointed to lead the company in 2013.
“During his eight-year stint, he made eBay Korea the only leading e-commerce company in the country that stably yielded long-term profits,” the company said in a statement.
(hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
