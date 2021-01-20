 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Marking 1-yr fight against coronavirus, PM vows full effort to overcome it

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 20, 2021 - 12:09       Updated : Jan 20, 2021 - 12:09
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures against the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures against the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday the government will continue all-out efforts to end the COVID-19 crisis, a year after South Korea confirmed its first infection case.

Chung pledged to place top policy priority on turning 2021 into the "original year" of overcoming the pandemic and thanked the people for related cooperation so far.

"Today marks exactly one year since the first COVID-19 patient in the nation was reported. Public cooperation has always filled up the deficiencies in government measures," Chung said during an interagency meeting on coronavirus response held at the government complex in Seoul. Chung's office made public his opening remarks in a press release.

Chung said the "biggest credit in the nation's battle against the pandemic goes to the public," lauding the people for uniting in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation in times of crises.

South Korea reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 20, 2020.

The nation has often been cited among the world's most successful countries in the battle against the pandemic.

The country went through two major waves of COVID-19 infections, with the first one centered in the southeastern city of Daegu in February followed by outbreaks in the greater Seoul area in August.

The third wave of COVID-19 here reached its peak on Dec. 25, with the daily tally reaching 1,240, but has since been showing signs of a slowdown.

Chung also said that preliminary coronavirus vaccine shipments from the World Health Organization's global vaccine project known as COVAX could arrive in South Korea in early February.

"Of the vaccine deal signed with the COVAX facility worth 10 million people, the preliminary shipments could arrive in early February," Chung said in a MBC radio interview earlier in the day.

COVAX has asked whether Seoul wants to receive the vaccines by then, to which authorities have agreed to do so, according to the prime minister.

The volume of the preliminary shipment is estimated to be worth inoculations of 50,000 people.

The government is fully preparing to receive the vaccines by then, with medical workers expected to be inoculated first, Chung added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114