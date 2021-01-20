Davos Forum invites LG Chem chief for his climate change plans

LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol (LG Chem)
LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol has been invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to share the company’s strategies on the climate change.
According to South Korea’s leading chemical company, Shin will give a speech on the subject during the “Mobilizing Action on Climate Change” session of the forum which will be held online Jan. 25-29.
“Korean business leaders have participated in the forum before, but Shin will be the first to talk about strategies regarding climate change,” an LG Chem official said.
On Wednesday, Shin will explain how LG Chem plans to cut back on carbon emissions, using its carbon capture technology. Also, he will suggest indirect ways to tackle the global warming such as a reduced reliance on fossil fuels as well as tree planting.
Last July, LG Chem became the first chemical company in the country to announce a carbon neutrality plan, dubbed “2050 Carbon Neutral Growth.” Also, the company is pursuing Renewable Energy 100 -- a global initiative to use electricity generated 100 percent by renewable sources -- at all of its business sites at home and abroad.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)