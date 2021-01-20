 Back To Top
Business

Doosan Infracore wins large-scale excavator order from French firm

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 20, 2021 - 10:18       Updated : Jan 20, 2021 - 10:18

This photo, provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Wednesday, shows its excavator. (Doosan Infracore Co.)
This photo, provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Wednesday, shows its excavator. (Doosan Infracore Co.)
Top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday that it has won an order for 221 excavators from French construction equipment rental company Beaulock.

Doosan Infracore will provide 12 kinds of excavators, including a 22-ton one, it said, but the company did not reveal the amount of the order.

The latest order will help Doosan Infracore expand its presence in the European construction equipment market, the company said.

Beaulock bought a total of 250 excavators from Doosan Infracore in 2016, 2017 and 2019, according to Doosan Infracore. (Yonhap)

