S. Korea confirms 67th case of highly pathogenic bird flu

A poultry farm in Gyeonggi Province is closed due to the outbreak of bird flu on Jan. 13. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Tuesday confirmed another case of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry, raising the total caseload to 67.



The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from an egg farm in Yongin, just south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.



The ministry will administer screening tests and impose a 30-day movement ban on all poultry farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected farm. The restriction also applies to all poultry farms in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, for a seven-day period.



The authorities are investigating another suspected infection in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province.



Of the 67 cases confirmed as of Tuesday, Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul accounts for 18 cases and North and South Jeolla Provinces count 14 and 13 cases, respectively.



The number of birds culled here since late November topped 18.8 million as of Tuesday, including 15.3 million chickens. South Korea culls all poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms.



In line with the rise in bird flu cases and subsequent culling of more birds, the local consumer price of eggs shot up 26.6 percent over the past seven-day period, compared to the previous year.



The price of chicken and duck meat also soared 10.5 and 35.1 percent, respectively.



South Korea has been raising its guard against migratory birds as highly pathogenic bird flu cases also piled up from their habitats.



Since late October, a total of 79 cases were reported from wild birds. Another batch of 16 suspected cases is currently under investigation. (Yonhap)