[Graphic News] LG Energy Solution ranks second in EV battery market in January to November









South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution was the second-biggest supplier of electric vehicle batteries in the first 11 months of 2020 following China’s CATL, according to a market research firm.



LG Energy Solution, which spun off from LG Chem earlier this month, shipped 26.4 gigawatt-hour equivalents of EV batteries in the January-November period, accounting for 22.6 percent of the global market, according to the data by SNE Research.



China’s CATL supplied 24.4 GWh equivalents of EV batteries over the same period, maintaining its leading position with a 24.2 percent share, the Seoul-based researcher said. (Yonhap)











