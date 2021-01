Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb unloads stake in Shinyoung Securities

US-based investment adviser Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb has unloaded a 5.5 percent stake in Korea‘s brokerage house Shinyoung Securities, a regulatory filing showed Tuesday.The New York-based firm’s sales proceeds came to 30.4 billion won ($27.6 million) following decades of transactions involving its mutual funds, according to the filing. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s ownership was reduced to 2.11 percent as of December 2020, making it no longer obliged to disclose itself as a blockholder of Shinyoung.The investor said the transactions are meant to retrieve its investment in the company that was made without the purpose of shareholder engagement, the filing showed.Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb first emerged as a blockholder of Shinyoung Securities in October 2007, buying a 6.31 percent stake for 41.9 billion won. Its ownership of ordinary shares peaked to 7.61 percent in November 2007. The same year, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb also invested in other Korean listed firms including drugmaker Samil Pharmaceutical and food company Nongshim Holdings.Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, known for its flagship Sequoia Fund, was overseeing some $11 billion worth of assets as of June 2020.Shinyoung Securities is a Seoul-based brokerage company. Its net profit came to 20.3 billion won during the fiscal year from April 2019 to March 2020, down 74 percent on-year.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com