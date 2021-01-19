 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb unloads stake in Shinyoung Securities

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:59       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:59
A logo of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb
A logo of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb
US-based investment adviser Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb has unloaded a 5.5 percent stake in Korea‘s brokerage house Shinyoung Securities, a regulatory filing showed Tuesday.

The New York-based firm’s sales proceeds came to 30.4 billion won ($27.6 million) following decades of transactions involving its mutual funds, according to the filing. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s ownership was reduced to 2.11 percent as of December 2020, making it no longer obliged to disclose itself as a blockholder of Shinyoung.

The investor said the transactions are meant to retrieve its investment in the company that was made without the purpose of shareholder engagement, the filing showed.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb first emerged as a blockholder of Shinyoung Securities in October 2007, buying a 6.31 percent stake for 41.9 billion won. Its ownership of ordinary shares peaked to 7.61 percent in November 2007. The same year, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb also invested in other Korean listed firms including drugmaker Samil Pharmaceutical and food company Nongshim Holdings.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, known for its flagship Sequoia Fund, was overseeing some $11 billion worth of assets as of June 2020.

Shinyoung Securities is a Seoul-based brokerage company. Its net profit came to 20.3 billion won during the fiscal year from April 2019 to March 2020, down 74 percent on-year.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114