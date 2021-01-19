 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai, Kia Q4 operating profit jumps despite pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:20       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:20

This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters building with its company logo in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Kia Corp.)
This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters building with its company logo in Yangjae, southern Seoul. (Kia Corp.)
Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. are expected to post double-digit growth in their fourth-quarter operating profit, helped by robust domestic sales despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Strong local demand for their vehicles helped Hyundai Motor and Kia offset their weak overseas sales in the October-December period, analysts said.

Hyundai, the country's biggest carmaker, likely posted an operating profit of 1.71 trillion won ($1.55 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 37 percent from 1.24 trillion won a year earlier, according to a median forecast of market research firm FnGuide.

Hyundai's sales are forecast to rise 5.9 percent to 29.47 trillion won in the December quarter from 27.84 trillion won a year ago, with Kia's up 4.4 percent to 16.82 trillion won from 16.1 trillion won during the same period.

The quarterly results reflect strong domestic sales of new models such as Hyundai's Tucson SUV, Kia's Sorento SUV and Carnival minivan, and the GV80 SUV and G80 sedan with Hyundai's independent brand Genesis badge, analysts said.

"Improved product mix and lower incentives for overseas sales propped up their quarterly results despite the won's strength against the dollar and a temporary suspension of local plants due to the pandemic," Kwon Soon-woo, an analyst at SK Securities Co., said.

The dollar rose to an average of 1,188.54 won in the fourth quarter from 1,175.81 won a year ago. A strong won drives down the value of an exporter's dollar-denominated earnings when converted into the local currency.

Hyundai and Kia suspended their local plants several times due to coronavirus infections and their union members' industrial action for higher wages.

Decreased sales in the United States, the world's most important automobile market, kept the carmakers from reporting better results in the fourth quarter.

Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker, said their U.S. vehicle sales fell 7.3 percent to 1,208,374 units in 2020 from 1,304,109 the previous year.

Hyundai and Kia are expected to release their fourth quarter and 2020 earnings results on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114