Business

LG, Samsung washers favored by US Consumer Reports

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:03       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:37

Washing machines shown at a local electronics store(Yonhap)
Washing machines made by South Korea‘s LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics swept the top spots in a ranking by American consumer organization Consumer Reports, according to industry sources Tuesday.

LG Electronics ranked first in the front-load washer, top-load agitator washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, becoming the first non-US firm to win three out of five washing machines categories in the ratings compiled by the organization.

LG Electronics continued its strength this year in the front-load washer and top-load high-efficiency washer segments, both of which the company topped a year earlier.

In the front-load washer segment alone, LG Electronics has claimed the top spot five times.

LG Electronics was also awarded the top position in the top-load agitator washer segment for the first time with its LG WT7305CW model.

The company introduced an agitator washer model in September last year to compete in the agitator washer market in the US, where local companies have held a strong presence.

Samsung Electronics won the top spot in the compact washer segment with its WW22N6850QX model, which was praised for its washing performance, reliability and customer satisfaction.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

