 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul women spend nearly four times more hours on housework than men: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:34       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:34
Housework (Yonhap)
Housework (Yonhap)
Women in Seoul spend nearly four times more hours on housework than men, a city government report showed Tuesday.

According to the 2020 Seoul gender statistics report, girls and women aged 15 or older spent 2 hours and 26 minutes on household chores every day, which was about 3.6 times longer than men's 41 minutes.

The report was based on 2019 data from Statistics Korea and the city government's own research.

Women's labor force participation rate rose to 55.2 percent in 2019, up from 52.5 percent in 2015, the report showed. Meanwhile, the percentage of women whose careers were interrupted fell 1.6 percentage points over the same period to 19 percent.

By hours of work, however, the percentage of women working less than 36 hours a week increased from 21.2 percent to 26.6 percent, indicating they likely worked part-time or temporary jobs.

By contrast, only 9.9 percent of men in the city worked less than 36 hours a week, according to the report.

Women's average hourly income was 15,037 won ($13.63), which was around 5,000 won less than men's 20,682 won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114