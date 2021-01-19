 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

COVID spread slows, with fewer than 400 new cases for 2nd day

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 13:10       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 13:10
People wait in line to receive virus tests at a makeshift COVID-19 testing facility in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
People wait in line to receive virus tests at a makeshift COVID-19 testing facility in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below 400 for the second day on Tuesday, signaling a continued slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while the authorities called for continued vigilance.

A total of 386 new cases were added, raising the total number of people infected so far to 73,115, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily number of new cases over the past 15 days went from 714 to 838, 869, 674, 641, 657, 451, 537, 561, 524, 513, 580, 520, 389 and now 386.

The number stayed above 100 for the 73rd consecutive day, since Nov. 8.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked Koreans to strictly follow disease prevention guidelines, saying infections are still occurring through daily activities.

“Over the past week, cluster infections went down, but infections via personal contacts with confirmed patients have gone up to 45 percent of total new infections,” Chung was quoted as saying during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday.

“It is spreading through family, acquaintances and colleagues at work.”

The number of new cases could spike anytime, and if the situation gets worse around the Lunar New Year’s holidays, which fall Feb. 11 through 13, the country will be “back on the defensive in the fight against COVID-19,” the prime minister said.

“This is why we cannot lower vigilance until we can wholly return to our daily lives,” he said.

“If you have symptoms, please avoid contact with family and get tested immediately.”

He also mentioned Seoul City’s campaign to have one person in each household get a “preemptive test,” saying it could be a good way to look out for infections at home.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114