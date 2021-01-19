[News Focus] Household debt up W516tr since 2015

Customer seats are unoccupied at a commercial bank branch in Seoul on Dec. 23, as the bank temporarily suspended sale of most loan products for a week amid overheated lending balance. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The year of 2020 is expected to record as one of the few years, where a fever of buying apartments and stocks by taking out financial loans swept over the nation.



The phenomenon was triggered by skyrocketing real estate prices in the wake of a housing shortage and sharp rebound in the Kospi despite the still high infections of novel coronavirus.



Though the fourth-quarter data has yet to be compiled, the figure for the January-September of last year is suggesting that more and more Korean households were active in borrowing, which were mostly aimed at investments rather than raising money for living expenses.



According to the Bank of Korea, the outstanding household debt -- the total of financial loans plus credit card-based payment services extended to households -- came to an all-time high of 1,682.1 trillion won ($1.51 trillion) as of September 2020.



Given the figure of 1,166 trillion won as of September 2015, the outstanding debt held by the household sector surged 516.1 trillion won, or 44.2 percent, in only five years.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)