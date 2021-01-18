 Back To Top
National

Outgoing US envoy meets PM, expresses hope to play role in advancing alliance

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 19:37       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 19:37

This photo provided by the prime minister's office on Modnay shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (right) greeting outgoing US Ambassador Harry Harris at his office at the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the prime minister's office on Modnay shows Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (right) greeting outgoing US Ambassador Harry Harris at his office at the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)


Outgoing US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Monday paid a farewell courtesy call on Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and expressed his wish to play a role in advancing the bilateral alliance between Seoul and Washington.

Harris, a former Navy admiral-turned-diplomat, also expressed his wish that the friendship between the two countries further develop in a wide range of areas, including politics, the economy and public health, according to the prime minister's office.

The ambassador recalled Seoul's donation of COVID-19 masks to US Korean War veterans last year, part of a national commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the inter-Korean conflict, as a special memory from his tenure, Chung's office said.

Chung lauded Harris for working actively to promote the alliance during the past two and a half years and asked for the envoy's sustained interest in the advancement of the alliance even after his departure.

Earlier in the day, Harris also paid a farewell call on National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.

Harris, who took office in July 2018, will stay in the ambassadorial post until Wednesday, and Rob Rapson, the deputy chief of mission, will serve as Charge d'Affaires ad interim until a new envoy arrives, according to the U.S. embassy in Seoul. (Yonhap)

