Business

[Graphic News] Exports of fishery goods down 7.4% in 2020 amid pandemic fallout

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 10:01



South Korea’s exports of fishery products moved down 7.4 percent on-year in 2020, data showed, as people around the globe refrained from dining out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a weaker demand for tuna and other popular goods.

Outbound shipments of fishery goods reached $2.3 billion last year, down from $2.5 billion posted in 2019, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The decrease was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited operations of restaurants around the globe.

The ministry, however, said exports of seasoned laver advanced 12.9 percent on-year to reach an all-time high of $600 million in 2020. (Yonhap)





