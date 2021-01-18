[Graphic News] Exports of fishery goods down 7.4% in 2020 amid pandemic fallout







South Korea’s exports of fishery products moved down 7.4 percent on-year in 2020, data showed, as people around the globe refrained from dining out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a weaker demand for tuna and other popular goods.



Outbound shipments of fishery goods reached $2.3 billion last year, down from $2.5 billion posted in 2019, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



The decrease was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited operations of restaurants around the globe.



The ministry, however, said exports of seasoned laver advanced 12.9 percent on-year to reach an all-time high of $600 million in 2020. (Yonhap)











