Samsung Electronics launches smart tracking tag

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy SmartTag (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics will introduce a smart tracking tag this week to help users find lost items, the company announced Monday.
Dubbed the Galaxy SmartTag, the product will go on sale here Tuesday for a retail price of 29,700 won, the company said.
The brand-new Bluetooth tracker is designed to help users locate lost items such as their keys, phones, pets and anything that they could misplace.
By attaching the dongle to your personal belongings, SmartTag will emit an alarm sound when you move near objects registered on Samsung’s SmartThings app. The app will also display the item‘s last known location on a map.
Samsung Electronics said users can resister multiple tags on their Galaxy devices that runs on the latest Android system.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)