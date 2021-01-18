JTBC romance drama ‘She Would Never Know' kicks off

Special poster for JTBC drama “She Would Never Know” (JTBC)
The first episode of JTBC romance drama “She Would Never Know,” based on a popular web novel of the same name, aired Monday, capturing viewers’ curiosity. A webtoon based on the same novel also launched on Naver this month.
“The drama take place at a cosmetics company and the episodes are themed around lipstick, but it symbolizes something more than just makeup. The female protagonist wears lipstick when she meets her lover. The junior colleague tries to tell her not to see that guy by saying ‘Don’t put on that lipstick’ after he finds about his secret,” said director Lee Dong-yoon during an online press conference on Monday. The drama’s Korean title is “Seonbae, Don’t Put on that Lipstick.”
“When I first heard the title, I thought ‘What?’ I opened the book thinking it would be an intense, provocative story because of its title, but I was enticed by it for a completely different reason,“ said actor Won Jin-a. ”I started reading it thinking of provocative elements it may hold. But the tempo of unraveling feelings was slow and I could empathize with their emotions,“ she said.
Cast of “She Would Never Know” -- (From left) Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Won Jin-a and Rowoon pose before an online press conference on Monday. (JTBC)
Won plays the role of marketer Yoon Song-a at cosmetics company KLAR. Her junior colleague Chae Hyun-seung, played by Rowoon of K-pop boy band SF9, joined the company after seeing Yoon in a college career forum. However, he finds out Yoon is already dating team leader Lee Jae-shin, played by Lee Hyun-wook. Chae later discovers Lee has a secret fiancee, played by Lee Joo-bin, and approaches Yoon.
“I cast Rowoon because his image fits the role of Chae Hyun-seung. He’s tall, handsome and has a nice voice. The world isn’t fair,” said director Lee. “When I met him, Rowoon was sincerely contemplating acting. Since the character cannot be the same as Rowoon, he pondered on how to fill the gap between the two,” Lee said, adding that it was a pleasure to watch a 26-year-old man with his looks go to such lengths.
The drama’s soundtrack, filled with tunes by popular singers, is another key attraction. Vlending, the soundtrack producer and distributor, announced the lineup for the soundtrack on Friday through Twitter, including singers Kim Jong-wan of Nell, Sandeul, Ben, Kim Tae-woo, Eunha of GFriend, U Sung-eun and Cheeze. The first soundtrack by Kim Jong-wan of Nell was released on Monday at 6 p.m., before the first episode aired.
The 16-espisode drama airs on JTBC Channel at 9 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)