JTBC romance drama ‘She Would Never Know' kicks off

Special poster for JTBC drama “She Would Never Know” (JTBC)



The first episode of JTBC romance drama “She Would Never Know,” based on a popular web novel of the same name, aired Monday, capturing viewers’ curiosity. A webtoon based on the same novel also launched on Naver this month.



“The drama take place at a cosmetics company and the episodes are themed around lipstick, but it symbolizes something more than just makeup. The female protagonist wears lipstick when she meets her lover. The junior colleague tries to tell her not to see that guy by saying ‘Don’t put on that lipstick’ after he finds about his secret,” said director Lee Dong-yoon during an online press conference on Monday. The drama’s Korean title is “Seonbae, Don’t Put on that Lipstick.”



“When I first heard the title, I thought ‘What?’ I opened the book thinking it would be an intense, provocative story because of its title, but I was enticed by it for a completely different reason,“ said actor Won Jin-a. ”I started reading it thinking of provocative elements it may hold. But the tempo of unraveling feelings was slow and I could empathize with their emotions,“ she said.



Cast of “She Would Never Know” -- (From left) Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Won Jin-a and Rowoon pose before an online press conference on Monday. (JTBC)