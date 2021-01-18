A look back at the 1988 Seoul Olympics

Inside the exhibit “Olympic Effect: Korean Architecture and Design From 1980s to 1990s” (MMCA)

The Gwacheon branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, is holding an exhibition titled “Olympic Effect: Korean Architecture and Design From 1980s to 1990s.” The show reexamines the foundations of South Korea’s architecture and design culture, which grew rapidly in the 1980s and 1990s.



It presents some 300 artworks, photos, documents and interview clips that shed light on the effects of the 1988 Seoul Olympics on urban development and industrial design.



The landscape of Seoul has never been the same since the decision was made in 1981 to have Seoul host the 1988 Summer Olympics. The nation switched gears, putting everything into the preparations for the worldwide sporting event. It turned the look of Seoul around, transforming it into an economically vibrant and culturally dramatic city.



The changes that Seoul underwent in the late 1980s are still visible to people strolling around the city.



The 1988 Olympic Stadium, designed by renowned architect Kim Swoo-geun, is located in Jamsil. Its forerunners were the 63 Building, then one of Asia’s tallest skyscrapers, and the Korea World Trade Center, a symbol of Korea’s successful trade and industrialization.



The Byeoksan 125 building near Seoul Station -- since renamed the Gateway Tower -- was also the work of Kim Swoo-geun. Both it and Paik Nam-june’s monumental work “Dada Ik-seon” (“The More, the Better”), a media tower made of TV monitors piled up on top of one another, were born thanks to the 1988 Olympics.



