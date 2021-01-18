Moon hopes Biden will turn tide of talks with NK

President Moon Jae-in speak at his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)





President Moon Jae-in on Monday expressed high expectations in working with the upcoming Joe Biden administration, saying the launch of the new US government will become a “turning point” in resuming the stalled North Korea-US and inter-Korean talks.



“I think the launch of the Biden administration is a turning point for beginning US-North Korea, inter-Korean talks anew. The talks should inherit and develop from the achievements from the Trump administration,” Moon said during a New Year’s press conference held at the Cheong Wa Dae.



“The Singapore declaration from the Trump administration was a very important declaration for denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. It is regrettable that the declaration ended as a basic statement, and did not lead on to a concrete agreement.”



The Singapore joint statement is the highest-level statement signed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following their first summit in June 2018. In the statement, the two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and creating a peace regime.



More detailed talks to follow up on those pledges, however, have been halted since the breakdown of their second meeting in Hanoi 2019, chilling inter-Korean relations over the past years as well.



Regarding the North’s renewed threats to further advance its nuclear capabilities, Moon said the issue also can be resolved when denuclearization and peace talks are resumed as soon as possible.



The president admitted that the new Biden administration is facing a pile of domestic issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, but stressed he has no doubts that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the new government’s priorities.



“Given some achievements made during the Trump administration, I think there is no reason for the Biden administration not to put a priority on the North Korean issue. I hope to hold a prompt summit meeting with the president-elect to build trust and bond,” he said.



He also showed respect for Biden and his foreign affairs team for their understanding on the North Korean issue, saying the two governments already share mutual agreements on key principles such as having a multilateral approach and focus on allies.







President Moon Jae-in's first virtual press conference is held at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)