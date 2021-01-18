Moon hopes Biden will turn tide of talks with NK

President Moon Jae-in speak at his New Year's press conference at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in on Monday expressed high expectations in working with the upcoming Joe Biden administration, saying the launch of the new US government will become a “turning point” in resuming the stalled North Korea-US and inter-Korean talks.
“I think the launch of the Biden administration is a turning point for beginning US-North Korea, inter-Korean talks anew. The talks should inherit and develop from the achievements from the Trump administration,” Moon said during a New Year’s press conference held at the Cheong Wa Dae.
“The Singapore declaration from the Trump administration was a very important declaration for denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. It is regrettable that the declaration ended as a basic statement, and did not lead on to a concrete agreement.”
The Singapore joint statement is the highest-level statement signed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following their first summit in June 2018. In the statement, the two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and creating a peace regime.
More detailed talks to follow up on those pledges, however, have been halted since the breakdown of their second meeting in Hanoi 2019, chilling inter-Korean relations over the past years as well.
Regarding the North’s renewed threats to further advance its nuclear capabilities, Moon said the issue also can be resolved when denuclearization and peace talks are resumed as soon as possible.
The president admitted that the new Biden administration is facing a pile of domestic issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, but stressed he has no doubts that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the new government’s priorities.
“Given some achievements made during the Trump administration, I think there is no reason for the Biden administration not to put a priority on the North Korean issue. I hope to hold a prompt summit meeting with the president-elect to build trust and bond,” he said.
He also showed respect for Biden and his foreign affairs team for their understanding on the North Korean issue, saying the two governments already share mutual agreements on key principles such as having a multilateral approach and focus on allies.
President Moon Jae-in's first virtual press conference is held at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Moon who enters his final year in office in May looked back to 2017 when he took office amid heightened security tensions between the two Koreas.
“It is truly rewarding to see the peace being maintained so far. The Panmunjeom declaration also contributed to advancing the inter-Korean relations. But it is regrettable that the process has been stopped,” he said. “The US and the North also held summit talks, with the South playing an important role in mediating the talks. But no progress has been made since the Singapore agreement.”
He reaffirmed his willingness to make progress on the stalled peace talks until the end, saying he is open to having a dialogue with the North Korean leader “anytime, anywhere.”
“Even though Kim’s reciprocal visit to the South was agreed in our previous summit, I think location doesn’t matter when it comes to restarting our talks,” he said. “The recovery of the inter-Korean talks will eventually pave the way to improve the US-North relations.”
Moon's annual press conference went virtual for the first time this year due to the tightened social distancing rules here. Of the total 120 journalists, only 20 of them met the president face-to-face in the conference room while the remaining 100 reporters joined via a video link.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)