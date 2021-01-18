 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea's ICT exports grow 3.8% in 2020

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 17:00       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 18:13

South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)

South Korea’s exports of information and communication technology products in 2020 increased 3.8 percent on-year, data showed.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, exports of ICT products reached $183.6 billion for the whole of 2020, the third-highest amount ever.

Shipments had declined in the first half of the year due to a sharp contraction in global demand during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but bounced back in the following half, largely driven by semiconductors and computer parts, the ministry explained.

Semiconductor exports in 2020 increased 5.4 percent on-year to $100.3 billion, accounting for around 55 percent of the country’s total exports of ICT products. Outbound shipments of non-memory chips, in particular, increased 17.6 percent to reach a record high of $30.3 billion.

Exports of computer products too surged 53.1 percent to $13.9 billion, backed by a strong demand for solid state drives. The country’s exports of SSD products last year doubled to $10.1 billion.

South Korea’s exports of mobile devices, however, slid 6 percent on-year to $11.3 billion. Outbound shipments of displays also fell 5.1 percent to $20.7 billion.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s exports in 2021 are expected to maintain an upward trend, supported by a strong overseas demand for semiconductors and organic light-emitting diode panels, the ICT Ministry projected.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114