Airbnb offers online classes starring K-pop acts

Images of stars participating in Airbnb’s “Inside K-Pop” (Airbnb)
At a time when traveling is not an option, global house-sharing platform Airbnb hopes to invite guests to enjoy K-pop backstage through online classes starring hit K-pop bands from Monsta X to The Boyz, along with star dance instructors and makeup artists.
Airbnb is hosting “Inside K-Pop” from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, featuring 14 online experiences that offer insight into how K-pop stars are brought to the stage -- such as dance rehearsals, vocal practice sessions, makeup tutorials and photo shoot tips.
Some online classes will allow guests to communicate with stars while sharing the latest culture trends among young people in Seoul, including making beaded bracelets. Others will show the stars doing meokbang (eating on camera) at South Korean convenience stores.
“‘Inside K-Pop’ is a virtual passport to the magic of Seoul at a time when travel remains restricted, offering unprecedented access to some of K-pop’s biggest names both in front of and behind the curtain,” said Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s global head of hosting.
All online experiences cost $20 each. Booking will be available from Jan. 21 on a first-come, first-served basis at www.airbnb.com/insidekpop.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)