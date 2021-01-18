 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon hopes stalled NK nuke diplomacy will pick up from Singapore Declaration

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:57       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:57

President Moon Jae-in speaks (L) during a New Year's press conference, also available via videoconference, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks (L) during a New Year's press conference, also available via videoconference, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Monday expressed hope for the stalled diplomacy on North Korea's denuclearization to move forward from the agreement reached in the Singapore summit between Washington and Pyongyang.

"The Singapore Declaration achieved under the Trump administration was a very important declaration in terms of denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said during a New Year's press conference held at Cheong Wa Dae, referring to the agreement produced from the first-ever US-North Korea summit in Singapore in June 2018.

Moon added, "I believe we could speed up the North Korea-US dialogue and inter-Korean talks if we negotiate ways to achieve more concrete steps by starting again from the Singapore Declaration."

The president said he believes the imminent launch of the new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden has provided a "turning point to restart Washington-Pyongyang and inter-Korean dialogue."

Moon also stressed the importance of Seoul's relationship with Beijing and said his government will work to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea as soon as the pandemic stabilizes and other conditions are arranged.

"The South Korea-China relationship is very important. (China) is our country's largest trading partner and is in a relationship in which we have to cooperate to move forward the Korean Peninsula's peace," Moon said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114