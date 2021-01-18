 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, central regions

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:32       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:32
Civil servants remove snow from roads in Seosan in the central South Korean province of South Chungcheong on Monday, in this photo provided by Seosan City Hall. (Seosan City Hall)
Civil servants remove snow from roads in Seosan in the central South Korean province of South Chungcheong on Monday, in this photo provided by Seosan City Hall. (Seosan City Hall)
A heavy snow advisory has been issued for Seoul and central and southwestern regions, the weather agency said Monday, forecasting nearly 10 centimeters of snow in some areas during the day.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it issued the heavy snow advisory for Seoul; almost all areas in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and the central provinces of Chungcheong; and some areas in the southwestern Jeolla provinces and southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

A heavy snow advisory is issued when it is predicted that more than 5 cm of snow will accumulate over 24 hours.

In Seoul, the advisory took effect at 9:40 a.m., KMA said, asking citizens to pay extra attention to safe driving and walking in the snow.

Almost all cities and counties in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, except for those close to the inter-Korean border and along the east coast, have been put under the advisory, KMA noted.

The heavy snow advisory also affects some areas in the Jeolla provinces, except for coastal areas, and mountain areas in North Gyeongsang Province, it said.

KMA previously forecast heavy snow for Seoul early Monday morning, but the actual amount of snowfall reached a mere 0.1 cm in downtown and 1 to 1.5 cm in southern areas. Bracing for snow-related traffic congestion, many commuters left for work up to an hour earlier than usual but eventually vented grievances about the inaccurate weather forecast.

KMA, however, predicted strong snowfalls for most parts of Seoul on Monday afternoon following light snow or a lull in the morning.

In Chungcheong provinces, where up to 7 cm of snow fell between Sunday night and Monday morning, an additional 3 to 8 cm is forecast for the afternoon.

In the southwestern city of Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces, around 10 cm of snow was recorded Monday morning and an additional 3 to 8 cm is expected during the afternoon.

Following snowfalls, the morning low in Seoul will dip to minus 12 C on Tuesday before rising gradually for the rest of the week, KMA said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114