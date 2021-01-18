 Back To Top
National

USFK reports 3 more virus cases linked to Yongsan base

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 11:12
(The US Army base in Seoul)
(The US Army base in Seoul)
Three more coronavirus cases were reported in connection with a US Army base in Seoul, US Forces Korea said Monday.

Two American civilian employees at the US Army base in Seoul and the spouse of another American employee, who had tested positive last week, were confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to the US military.

The civilians, who work at the Yongsan base, contracted the virus after coming into direct contact with other confirmed patients from the base, according to USFK.

The newly confirmed patients, who all reside in Seoul, were taken to a treatment facility for COVID-19 patients at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, or are in isolation at their off-base residences waiting to be transported to the facility.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported at the Yongsan base Jan. 5, a total of 28 cases have been traced to the base. The confirmed patients include three South Korean employees.

In response to the series of infections, the US military ordered service members based at the Yongsan base and Camp Humphreys to stay at home except for essential activities and emergencies until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 604 coronavirus cases have been reported in connection with USFK.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
