National

Now not yet time to discuss pardons of two ex-presidents: Moon

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 18, 2021 - 10:39       Updated : Jan 18, 2021 - 10:42
President Moon Jae-in (R) listens to a reporter's question during a New Year's press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (R) listens to a reporter's question during a New Year's press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Monday assessed that now is not yet the time to talk about special pardons for two convicted former presidents.

"It's hard for the public, as well as myself, to accept the calls for special pardons when the (two former presidents) deny their wrongdoing and don't accept the results of the court rulings," Moon said during a New Year's press conference held at Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon was commenting on a national political debate on whether or not to offer pardons to Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, two former conservative presidents in jail on corruption and influence-peddling charges.

The debate erupted after Rep. Lee Nak-yon, head of the ruling Democratic Party, stated on New Year's Day that he would ask the president to grant pardons for the two former leaders at an appropriate time as a way to transcend partisan politics and promote national unity.

On growing concerns about rising housing prices, Moon said that the government plans to expand housing supply on a scale "well beyond market expectation" this year. (Yonhap)
