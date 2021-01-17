[Graphic News] Exports of OLED displays forecast to hit new high this year









South Korea’s exports of organic light-emitting diode displays are expected to jump nearly 20 percent on-year to an all-time high in 2021 on growing global demand, sources said.



Overseas shipments of OLED panels are projected to soar 19.6 percent on-year to $13 billion this year, accounting for more than 70 percent of overall display exports, according to the Industry Ministry and the Korea Display Industry Association.



Bolstered by the sharp increase, South Korea’s overall display exports are forecast to come to $18.4 billion this year, up 2.4 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)







