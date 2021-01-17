Another bout of heavy snow to hit S. Korea

Vehicles pass through a downtown covered in snow in Buk-gu, Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Another bout of heavy snowfall has been forecast to hit South Korea later in the day and continue through Monday morning, raising the alarm over a potential traffic disturbance around morning rush hour.



The Korea Meteorological Administration said the western part of the greater Seoul area and the west coast line of South Chungcheong Province will begin to see snowfall at around 3 p.m.



The flurry will then gradually move east to affect the country's inland areas. By Monday morning, most parts of the country, including Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and part of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces, will have heavy snowfall, the weather agency said.



The agency also warned that it would lead to a snowstorm heavier than the two bouts of snow bursts in the country earlier this month.



Gangwon Province and the eastern part of Gyeonggi Province could experience up to 10 centimeters of snow while Seoul and surrounding areas, South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province may see snow of up to 7 cm, according to the agency.



As of Sunday morning, the weather agency maintained precautionary advisories against heavy snow for many parts of the country, including the overall Seoul region and surrounding areas.



Weather authorities also warned of a potential traffic disturbance during the morning rush hour Monday, calling for precaution.



The agency added that the country is likely to experience another flurry the following weekend, with unusually frequent snowstorms hitting the nation this winter. (Yonhap)