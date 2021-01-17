Samsung offers free 3-day trial of Galaxy S21

A Samsung Electronics employee speaks at a promotional event for Galaxy S21 smartphones at a Samsung Digital Plaza branch in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics announced Sunday that the company would allow customers to rent its new flagship smartphone Galaxy S21 models for up to three days.
The promotional event for the company’s new smartphone models will run through March 14, the company added.
Those who want to test out the smartphones can make a reservation on the company’s official website or visit Samsung Digital Plaza branches across the country. Those who purchase after renting will be provided with Samsung Electronics’ Wireless Charger Duo, the company’s wireless charger for smartphone and wearable devices, according to the company.
The company will also open up both online and offline venues where customers can ask questions regarding the new mobile devices. Customers who want to ask questions online can use a KakaoTalk channel to communicate with experts, while those who want to get hands-on experience can visit any of over 60 Samsung Galaxy Studio branches across the country.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)