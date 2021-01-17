 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung offers free 3-day trial of Galaxy S21

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 17, 2021 - 15:57       Updated : Jan 17, 2021 - 16:01
A Samsung Electronics employee speaks at a promotional event for Galaxy S21 smartphones at a Samsung Digital Plaza branch in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A Samsung Electronics employee speaks at a promotional event for Galaxy S21 smartphones at a Samsung Digital Plaza branch in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics announced Sunday that the company would allow customers to rent its new flagship smartphone Galaxy S21 models for up to three days.

The promotional event for the company’s new smartphone models will run through March 14, the company added.

Those who want to test out the smartphones can make a reservation on the company’s official website or visit Samsung Digital Plaza branches across the country. Those who purchase after renting will be provided with Samsung Electronics’ Wireless Charger Duo, the company’s wireless charger for smartphone and wearable devices, according to the company.

The company will also open up both online and offline venues where customers can ask questions regarding the new mobile devices. Customers who want to ask questions online can use a KakaoTalk channel to communicate with experts, while those who want to get hands-on experience can visit any of over 60 Samsung Galaxy Studio branches across the country.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114